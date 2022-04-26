Arrest Ordered After Trump Impersonation Suspect Skips Plea

By Pete Brush (April 26, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge ordered the arrest of a Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating former President Donald Trump's family on social media, after the defendant didn't show up for a Tuesday guilty plea hearing and was said to be "getting drunk" in a basement. U.S. District Judge John F. Keenan signed a bench warrant for the arrest of Joshua Hall, 23, of Mechanicsburg, who is accused of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly masquerading as Trump's teenage son Barron and the former president's late brother Robert. Judge Keenan, who had been set to take Hall's guilty plea, said that...

