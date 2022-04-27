Childs Has Easy Senate Hearing For DC Circuit Seat

By James Arkin (April 27, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was considered a top contender for the Supreme Court, sailed through a Senate hearing Wednesday for her nomination to the D.C. Circuit, seemingly with strong bipartisan support for her confirmation. Judge Childs was nominated to the D.C. Circuit by President Joe Biden in December, but her hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was delayed while she was under consideration to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Her nomination was back on track Wednesday, and she was praised by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Graham had pushed her for the high court vacancy...

