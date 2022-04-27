Nestle Again Asks Judge To Toss Child Slave Labor Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 27, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Nestle USA Inc. says a California federal judge ignored its investment in improving the sustainability of its cocoa farming when he refused to dismiss claims that the company deceptively marketed chocolate products that use cocoa from farms reliant on child slave labor. The food giant on Tuesday said that U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz based his ruling on erroneous claims that purport to show that child labor problems have grown more severe, when in fact the opposite is true. Nestle said its "Cocoa Plan" has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to make cocoa farming more sustainable and to help...

