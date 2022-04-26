2nd Circ. Affirms Shire Sanctions In Pharma IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (April 26, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit backed a New York federal judge's ruling that a psychiatrist's company and its attorney had to pay nearly $134,000 in sanctions following a now-dismissed suit against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. unit Shire LLC and law firm BakerHostetler. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a determination that LCS Group LLC, attorney Stephen M. Lobbin and his former law firm pay $133,803.75 to Shire. The panel said "that the record and procedural history of this case easily demonstrate the appropriateness of the sanctions that the district court, in its discretion, imposed on LCS." "Further, in light of LCS's failure to preserve...

