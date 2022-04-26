Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wonder Bread Maker, Drivers Get OK For $23M Wage Deal

By Hailey Konnath (April 26, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal court on Tuesday gave its blessing to a deal worth approximately $23.1 million resolving a trio of cases accusing Wonder Bread maker Flowers Foods Inc. of misclassifying distributor drivers as independent contractors, allegedly leading to unpaid overtime and unlawful deductions from paychecks.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker granted a joint motion for final approval of the settlement, finding the workers will come away with significant monetary and other benefits. Class counsel's requested attorney fees are also reasonable, according to the decision.

"Here, the amount of monetary recovery combined with the significance of the injunctive relief, which will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!