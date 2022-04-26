Wonder Bread Maker, Drivers Get OK For $23M Wage Deal

By Hailey Konnath (April 26, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal court on Tuesday gave its blessing to a deal worth approximately $23.1 million resolving a trio of cases accusing Wonder Bread maker Flowers Foods Inc. of misclassifying distributor drivers as independent contractors, allegedly leading to unpaid overtime and unlawful deductions from paychecks. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker granted a joint motion for final approval of the settlement, finding the workers will come away with significant monetary and other benefits. Class counsel's requested attorney fees are also reasonable, according to the decision. "Here, the amount of monetary recovery combined with the significance of the injunctive relief, which will...

