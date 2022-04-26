Kim Kardashian Denies Having Power To End 'Rob & Chyna'

By Craig Clough (April 26, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Kim Kardashian told a California jury on Tuesday that she lacked the power to stop the second season of a reality TV show starring Blac Chyna and her brother, Rob Kardashian, pushing back on a key claim in Chyna's $100 million defamation lawsuit against the social media influencer and other members of her family. Kim Kardashian, who was called to the stand by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani of the Ciani Law Firm, said that although she served as an executive producer on the "Rob & Chyna" show on the E! cable television network, she held no influence over the network's decision...

