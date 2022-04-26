Calif. Fines Staffing Cos., Farm $3.8M For Virus Leave Silence

By Patrick Hoff (April 26, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The California Labor Commissioner's Office said Tuesday it has fined three staffing agencies and a farm they supplied with workers nearly $3.8 million for allegedly failing to inform over 3,400 temporary workers about supplemental paid sick leave for COVID-19. The commissioner's office said in a news release that Foster Farms LLC and Foster Poultry Farms used Viking Staffing CA LLC, Human Bees Inc. and Marcos Renteria Ag Services Inc. to find temporary workers to fill in during COVID-19 outbreaks at a processing plant in Livingston, California. None of the agencies nor the poultry company, however, informed the temporary staff of their...

