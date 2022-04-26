Union Can't Block Rail Co. From Using Biometric Time Clocks

By Allison Grande (April 26, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has axed a railway union's bid to stop Metro-North from implementing a timekeeping system that would require locomotive engineers to scan their fingerprints, finding on Monday the labor spat is a "minor" dispute that can't be resolved in district court under federal law. The Association of Commuter Rail Employees Local No. 9, the collective bargaining representative for locomotive engineers employed by Metro-North Railroad Co., sued the suburban commuter rail service operator after Metro-North announced in March 2021 it was moving forward with plans to use Kronos biometric time clocks, requiring engineers to swipe out using their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS