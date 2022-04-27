ICE Contractor Reaches Deal To End 6-Year Meal Break Suit

By Caleb Drickey (April 27, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subcontractor and a group of workers who guarded deported migrants on flights to their countries of origin agreed to a $240,000 settlement to close out a long-running dispute over the nature of meal breaks for workers stuck on airplanes. In a joint settlement approval motion, Akal Security Inc. and a group of guards said that the settlement figure represented the legal fees and expenses incurred by the workers over the course of a nearly six-year-long Fair Labor Standards Act dispute. That dispute ended last year with the Eleventh Circuit's confirmation of a ruling in the...

