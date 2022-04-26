En Banc 9th Circ. To Reconsider Calif. Private Prison Ban

By Lauren Berg (April 26, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit vacated on Tuesday a split panel's decision that a California law banning private immigration detention facilities and other private prisons does not pass legal muster because it would impede the federal government's immigration enforcement, saying it will hold an en banc hearing. In a brief order, Chief Circuit Judge Mary H. Murguia said the court voted to rehear the challenge to California's Assembly Bill 32 after a panel in October found that the bill conflicted with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's statutory authority to contract private companies to operate detention facilities. "Upon the vote of a majority...

