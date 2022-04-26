Lowe's Asks Judge To Shut Off $2.1M LED Bulb Patent Verdict

By Gina Kim (April 26, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Lowe's Home Improvement asked a California federal judge at a hearing Tuesday to vacate a jury's verdict that it owes $2.12 million for selling LED lightbulbs that infringed three Epistar Corp. patents, and urged that two of the patents be invalidated as obvious. Lowe's also asked U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt to find in its favor as matter of law, or in the alternative, to grant a new trial on the jury's damages award to Epistar, a one-time royalty payment of $707,000 for each of the three patents Lowe's purportedly infringed. Lowe's said in court papers that Epistar relied on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS