Court Won't Change Atty Malpractice Ruling In BP Spill Suit

By Josh Liberatore (April 27, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge upheld a decision allowing state residents to continue their malpractice suits against lawyers they claim mishandled their requests for monetary relief after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, finding that out-of-state attorneys aren't necessarily protected by a legal malpractice statute. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter said Tuesday that while at least one of the attorneys was admitted pro hac vice to practice in Louisiana, that doesn't automatically trigger a state statute, La. R.S. 9:5605, that sets a three-year statute of limitations on when clients can bring legal malpractice claims against attorneys in Louisiana. Although the Louisiana Supreme Court has...

