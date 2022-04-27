Mass. Panel Scraps Class Action Over Auto Insurer's Payouts

By Hope Patti (April 27, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts intermediate-level appeals court affirmed rulings decertifying a class and granting a win to an insurer accused of deducting excess body shop storage fees from actual cash value payments for cars that were deemed total losses, finding the policies permitted the reductions. A trial court correctly granted summary judgment to Commerce Insurance Co. in May, a three-justice panel for the Massachusetts Appeals Court said Tuesday, rejecting a proposed class' assertion that the insurer breached its contractual obligations. The 2008 and 2016 editions of the Commerce policies held by the class members state that the insurer will pay up to the...

