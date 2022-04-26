J&J Says Counterfeit Ring Selling 'Dangerous' HIV Meds

By Lauren Berg (April 26, 2022, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson said a ring of drug distributors and a pharmacy were filling the pharmaceutical giant's HIV medication bottles with potentially dangerous drugs and selling the counterfeit pills to patients, according to a lawsuit unsealed Tuesday in New York federal court. After J&J's subsidiary Janssen Sciences Ireland received complaints from patients who said their bottles of Symtuza HIV medication contained the wrong pills, the company found that the bottles bore indications of counterfeiting, including fake labels and falsified instructions, according to the complaint filed April 7. "The pills found inside the counterfeit bottles were different drugs that do not adequately...

