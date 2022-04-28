BNSF Says Biometric Privacy Ruling Risks Its Security Plan

By Celeste Bott (April 28, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- BNSF Railway has urged an Illinois federal judge to allow the Seventh Circuit to address the legal question of whether a company can be held vicariously liable under Illinois' biometric privacy law for when an external security contractor collects biometric information, saying a recent ruling puts its nationwide security plan at risk. BNSF is seeking to appeal U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's denial of its bid for summary judgment in a proposed class action lawsuit brought by lead plaintiff Richard Rogers, in which it argued Rogers should have sued a third-party vendor collecting the biometric information instead. The judge held in March...

