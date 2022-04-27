Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Romania Misreads ECJ Ruling In Arbitral Row, Investors Say

By Caroline Simson (April 27, 2022, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Two Swedish food industry investors on Tuesday urged a D.C. federal judge not to allow Romania to escape a ruling enforcing a $356 million arbitral award, arguing that the country is overstating the importance of a decision from Europe's highest court invalidating the underlying arbitration agreement.

Brothers Ioan and Viorel Micula told the court in a response to Romania's motion for relief from judgment that Romania "could not be more incorrect" about the impact of the ruling earlier this year from the European Court of Justice on U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta's 2019 decision, in which he rejected Bucharest's arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!