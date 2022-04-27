Kirkland-Led TPG Clinches Climate Fund With $7.3B In Tow

By Benjamin Horney (April 27, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- TPG, led by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Wednesday that it has secured $7.3 billion from limited partners for a fund that targets growth-stage investments in "innovative climate solutions," with examples including companies focused on electric vehicles and solar energy projects. The fund, billed as TPG Rise Climate, held a final closing after hitting its hard cap, the company said in a statement. According to its website, the fund targets five core areas: clean energy, enabling solutions, decarbonized transport, greening industrials, and agriculture and natural solutions. "The climate crisis is accelerating and we are proud to be confronting it with substantial...

