Bankrupt Lear Capital's Wronged Investors Piling Up In Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (April 27, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A trustee in the bankruptcy of metal and coin investment firm Lear Capital Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that "dozens and dozens" of consumers have inquired about the case, filed in the wake of fraud claims and now facing dismissal calls from regulators in 24 jurisdictions. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon is scheduled to hear the multi-state motion to toss Lear's subchapter 5 reorganization case on May 19, two weeks after a hearing on appointment of a committee to represent aggrieved customers of the business. Jami B Nimeroff of Brown McGarry Nimeroff LLC, subchapter 5 trustee, said Wednesday...

