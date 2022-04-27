Poultry Execs Accuse Antitrust Chief Of Tainting Jury Pool

By Bryan Koenig (April 27, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Poultry executives have asked a Colorado federal judge for more time during jury selection and more power to unilaterally exclude jurors from their third price-fixing trial, accusing the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division chief of tainting the jury pool with public remarks that improperly "vilify defendants." The five defendants left after two hung juries on Tuesday accused Jonathan Kanter of violating Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct that limit prosecutor comments on criminal cases. The target of their ire: remarks last week in which the assistant attorney general for antitrust declared the Antitrust Division is "not part of the chickenshit club,"...

