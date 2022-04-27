Navajo Nation Presses Sens. Sinema, Kelly To Back FCC Pick

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 27, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has told Democratic Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly that it supports Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden's nominee to be commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, in what is looking to be a difficult confirmation process in an evenly split Senate. In a two-page letter, the Navajo Nation said it fully backed Sohn, a distinguished fellow at Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy and a public-interest advocate, to serve as the fifth member of the federal commission and give Democrats a majority. The Navajo Nation said tribal lands lag in their access to broadband when...

