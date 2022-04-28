10 Considerations After SEC's Climate Disclosure Proposal

By Michael Littenberg and Marc Rotter (April 28, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently proposed rules that would mandate enhanced climate-related disclosures by public companies, whose attorneys, boards and executives should keep the following considerations in mind. 1. The final rules are likely to differ from the proposal — perhaps substantially. The rules are arguably the most significant new public company disclosure and compliance requirements in a generation. Compliance costs will be significant. The SEC will receive a significant volume of comments from individual registrants and trade associations advocating for modifications. In addition, several members of Congress already have expressed their opposition. Undoubtedly, none of this is a surprise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS