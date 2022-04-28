'Male-Dominated' NJ Golf Course Clubbed With AG Complaint

By Joyce Hanson (April 28, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A 108-year-old New Jersey golf club that has catered exclusively to men for most of its history is now facing a state complaint saying the "male-dominated" club has broken the law by banning women from becoming members and preventing them from using its famed golf course. The Pine Valley Golf Club, located in Camden County near Philadelphia, violated the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination not only by refusing to let women become members, but also by preventing them from working there and from owning or leasing property on club land, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Division on Civil Rights...

