Renewables Biz Accused Of Bad Info On Chevron Buyout

By Clark Mindock (April 27, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A biofuels company stockholder on Wednesday alleged securities violations after the company he invested in provided allegedly misleading financial documents ahead of a proposed merger with Chevron, and wants a New York federal court to shut the transaction down. Stockholder Jack Wolfe said that the company he invested in, Renewable Energy Group Inc., and members of its board had provided incomplete or materially misleading information about the company's financial outlook in violation of several facets of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act. Wolfe said that the misleading statements came as the company pushed forward with an effort to have Chevron buy REG's...

