Amazon Lands $10B NSA Cloud Deal Over Microsoft, Again

By Grace Dixon (April 27, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The National Security Agency again tapped Amazon Web Services to provide cloud computing services for the agency under a contract potentially worth $10 billion, months after the U.S. Government Accountability Office struck down a previous award at Microsoft Corp.'s request. An NSA spokesperson told Law360 on Wednesday that it recently re-awarded Amazon the "WildandStormy" contract, which calls for a range of cloud services across NSA's classified and unclassified security levels for up to a decade, according to an earlier GAO decision on the initial award. "This contract is a continuation of NSA's Hybrid Compute Initiative to modernize and address the robust...

