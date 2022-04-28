Paparazzi's 'Lead-Free' Jewelry Contains Lead, NY Suit Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (April 28, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Multilevel marketing jewelry company Paparazzi LLC has been hit with a proposed class action in New York federal court accusing it of lying when promoting its products as "lead-free" when they actually have detectable levels of the toxic metal, which can cause hives, itchy skin, vomiting, headaches and fatigue. For years the $5 jewelry company advertised that every item in its collection was both "lead-free and nickel-free," but that was apparently not true, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. Tamie Hollins, a Newburgh, New York, resident and lead plaintiff, claims Paparazzi's jewelry contained those and other harmful materials. She hopes to...

