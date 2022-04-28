Blac Chyna 'Tried To Kill Me,' Rob Kardashian Tells LA Jury

By Craig Clough (April 27, 2022, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Rob Kardashian told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday his ex-fiance Blac Chyna violently assaulted him with a metal rod, choked him with a cord and held a gun to his head, an alleged incident at the center of Chyna's $100 million defamation case against members of his famous family. Called to the stand by Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani of the Ciani Law Firm, Rob Kardashian described details of an alleged assault that Chyna denies ever happened. Chyna says Rob Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner used the allegation to defame her to the E!...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS