Doc Says DOJ Seized Sex Tapes, Personal Info In Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (April 28, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A California doctor urged a federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss health care fraud charges, and disqualify prosecutors for seizing thousands of personal documents — including sex tapes and other files unrelated to the case — and then allowing themselves to handle privileged material. In a pair of filings to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, plaintiff Dr. Ronald Weaver said the government vastly exceeded the search warrants for his emails when it seized 79,000 mostly personal files from his Google and Apple accounts, and then allowed privileged materials separately taken from a clinic to fall into prosecutors' hands and...

