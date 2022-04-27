Sonic Signs $5.7M Deal With Banks To Settle Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande (April 27, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A class of financial institutions suing Sonic Corp. over a 2017 data breach that compromised millions of payment cards is pressing an Ohio federal judge to sign off on a deal that would require the fast-food chain to fork over up to $5.7 million and would avert a looming trial. The three financial institutions leading the dispute — American Airlines Federal Credit Union, Arkansas Federal Credit Union and Redstone Federal Credit Union — argued in moving for preliminary approval of the class action settlement Tuesday that the proposed deal "confers substantial benefits" upon the class, especially considering the risks of proceeding with a...

