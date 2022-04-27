Elon Musk Beats Chancery Suit Over Tesla's SolarCity Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (April 27, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk won an epic Delaware Chancery Court battle Wednesday over a stockholder claim for $13 billion in damages tied to claims that he breached his fiduciary duty to the electric car company in an allegedly conflicted and unfair $2.6 billion purchase of rooftop solar company SolarCity. In a largely unequivocal 131-page decision, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III described the deal as "entirely fair in the truest sense of the word," and observed that it had allowed Tesla to become an "agent of change" in global shifts toward sustainable energy. "In instances where there are process infirmities, the court...

