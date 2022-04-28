DLA Piper Promotes 74 Attys To Partner Across The Globe

By Madison Arnold (April 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Global firm DLA Piper has promoted 74 attorneys to its partnership ranks across the world, the firm announced Thursday. The promotions were made across all of DLA Piper's practice, in 38 offices and 21 countries. The U.S. promotions went into effect at the beginning of this month, while the international ones will occur May 1. "I welcome each of these passionate, invested and dynamic lawyers to the partnership," Frank Ryan, the firm's global co-CEO and global co-chair of the Americas, said in the announcement. "They all have embraced our values of being exceptional, collaborative, bold and supportive, and we look forward...

