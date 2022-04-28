Policyholder Group Boosts Ore. Clinic's 9th Circ. Virus Appeal

By Eli Flesch (April 28, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A leading policyholder advocacy group told the Ninth Circuit to revive an Oregon medical clinic's pandemic coverage suit, saying the district court that dismissed the suit joined in a "troubling trend" of rulings that could limit the scope of "all-risk" policies. United Policyholders said Wednesday that the coronavirus and COVID-19 are precisely the types of risks that are covered under policies like the one Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. issued to The Oregon Clinic. United Policyholders told the Ninth Circuit that a federal court was mistaken when it dismissed a clinic's suit seeking coverage for losses related to COVID-19. (iStock.com/zimmytws) The district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS