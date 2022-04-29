Musk's Lively Chancery Trial Yielded Surprisingly Staid Ruling

By Jeff Montgomery (April 29, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- One of corporate law's hardest-to-win deal tests saved the day for Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk in his yearslong Delaware Chancery Court battle with stockholders over a conflicted, $2.6 billion acquisition of rooftop solar venture SolarCity, a decision seen as surprisingly doctrinal by many experts. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's 131-page decision, released late Wednesday, measured the transaction against the court's stringent "entire fairness" test for corporate acts — a check for both fair price and fair dealings. His conclusion led to dismissal of the already-trimmed suit, despite acknowledgments there was plenty to question in the 2016 acquisition, ranging from...

