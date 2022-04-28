Republican AGs Cry Foul Over Biden Asylum Policy

By Alyssa Aquino (April 28, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Over a dozen state attorneys general cried foul over President Joe Biden's policy vesting asylum officers with greater power over asylum, filing lawsuits Thursday to block the rule, which they claim would force states to bear the cost of more migrants. The interim rule would empower asylum officers to approve or deny asylum applications and other requests for protection from migrants in expedited removal proceedings. But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich claimed Biden and a host of officials overseeing immigration policy were subverting the asylum scheme set out in the Immigration and Nationality Act and...

