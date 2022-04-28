7th Circ. Won't Revive Black Ex-Probation Officer's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (April 28, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit upheld an early win for the Cook County chief judge's office in a Black former probation officer's lawsuit alleging he was denied an adjusted schedule because of his race and for lodging discrimination charges as a union leader, determining this denial didn't constitute an injury. The unanimous three-judge panel held Wednesday that an Illinois federal district court made the right call in February 2021 when it granted summary judgment to the chief judge's office in Jason Smith's race discrimination and retaliation lawsuit, agreeing with the trial court that not granting a modified schedule didn't negatively alter his role....

