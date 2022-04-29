Insurer Seeks Win In Sewage Exposure Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 29, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Separate bacteria and pollution exclusions unambiguously foreclose coverage for a worker's claims that sewage exposure caused his severe infection, Berkley National Insurance Co. told a Massachusetts federal court, demanding full recovery of defense and settlement costs from two companies it agreed to defend per a reservation of rights. Granite Telecommunications LLC and Atlantic-Newport Realty LLC's argument that Stephen Papsis' injuries were not caused by bacteria from the sewage but instead by some fungus away from an office building where he worked "rests on pure speculation," Berkley said in a brief supporting its motion for summary judgment Thursday. "It is sufficient that...

