Unions, States Ask 10th Circ. To Back Contractor Wage Hike

By Emily Brill (April 28, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A coalition of unions and nonprofits has encouraged the Tenth Circuit to allow enforcement of regulations increasing federal contractors' minimum hourly wage to $15, telling the court a federal judge rightly shot down a group of Colorado outdoor adventure companies' request to block the policy.

The coalition, which includes the Communications Workers of America and Service Employees International Union, said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer correctly applied the law when ruling that Colorado River Outfitters Association and Arkansas Valley Adventure LLC didn't qualify for an injunction blocking the regulations from taking effect on Jan. 30.

The coalition advanced...

