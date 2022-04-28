Fox Sports Headed To Mediation In USFL Revival TM Spat

By Max Jaeger (April 28, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Fox Sports and the long-defunct U.S. Football League said Wednesday they will try to hash out their trademark dispute through mediation, after a California federal judge signaled that Fox's reboot of the USFL may have infringed on the original league's intellectual property. A group called The Real USFL, which claims to hold trademarks for the old spring league that last played in 1986, sued Fox after the media company revived the USFL this year using the same teams and logos. Fox said the old league's trademarks were all dead or abandoned, but the original USFL said it preserved its rights through...

