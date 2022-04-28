Pa. Judge Won't Make SBA Pay $6M COVID Loan To Eateries

By Matthew Santoni (April 28, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused to order the U.S. Small Business Administration to expedite or approve $6 million in pandemic relief loans for a group of restaurants in Pennsylvania, Florida, New Jersey and Washington, ruling Thursday that their owner had failed to show that the court had such power or that they had an immediate need for the money. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond was blunt in denying the injunction request from Amol Kohli or the 13 businesses he owned, rejecting arguments that he could order the SBA to process or approve the loan increase applications, that Kohli had shown...

