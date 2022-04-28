Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Alleged 'Boiler Room' Operator Convicted Of $2M Fraud

By Rachel Scharf (April 28, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The alleged operator of an overseas "boiler room," where high-pressure salespeople often offer shady financial products, was found guilty Wednesday of swindling $2 million from would-be securities buyers who thought their money was being handled by reputable Manhattan brokerage firms.

A New York federal jury on Wednesday convicted Robert Lenard Booth, 68, of securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to commit money laundering following a six-day trial before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff. Booth is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 1.

"Robert Lenard Booth stole his victims' life savings and moved the money around the world to hide his elaborate...

