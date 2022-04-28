Ex-CEO Didn't Prove Health Claims In $2B Tax Case, US Says

By David van den Berg (April 28, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Claims by a former software executive accused of a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that he was unfit for trial because of declining health haven't been substantiated and should be ignored, the federal government told a Texas federal court. Though Robert Brockman claimed he contracted COVID-19, he hasn't introduced any medical records showing he was treated or presented symptoms, the government said Wednesday. Further, Brockman hasn't provided any records supporting a January hospitalization for acute prostatitis and toxic metabolic encephalopathy, and he should not be afforded any further delays for medical evaluations, the government said. In his April 13 notice informing the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS