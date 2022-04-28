Grid Operator OKs Plan To Speed Up Power Project Hookups

By Keith Goldberg (April 28, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest regional grid operator on Thursday advanced an overhaul of its policies for connecting new power projects as it tries to unclog the massive logjam of clean energy projects looking to get on the grid. PJM Interconnection, which oversees the grid in 13 Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, as well as Washington, D.C., said its membership committee overwhelmingly voted to approve a new grid interconnection process. Among other things, it prioritizes projects that are closest to completion and will group consideration of multiple projects seeking interconnection at the same part of the grid. PJM officials say the new process will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS