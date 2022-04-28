ER Chief Says Opioid Crisis Feels 'Hopeless' At SF Bellwether

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 28, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital's emergency medicine chief took the stand Thursday in a multibillion-dollar bellwether bench trial accusing Walgreens, Allergan, Teva and Anda of illegally fueling the city's opioid epidemic, testifying that "it sometimes feels very hopeless" dealing with the flood of patient suffering stemming from the powerful painkillers. Christopher Colwell, the chief of emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General testified on behalf of the city, telling Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer that in recent years there's been an increasing number of overdoses and other medical urgencies related to opioids. Colwell estimated that on a typical day,...

