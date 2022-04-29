Calif. Launches Plastics Pollution Probe, Subpoenas Exxon

By Lauren Berg (April 28, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- The California Attorney General's Office on Thursday announced an investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their alleged role in causing and covering up the impacts of plastic pollution. For decades, the fossil fuel industry has aggressively promoted the development of oil-based plastic products and has tricked the public into believing that recycling can solve the plastic pollution crisis, according to the attorney general's office, which has issued a subpoena to ExxonMobil for information about the company's alleged role in worsening the situation. In reality, the vast majority of plastic can't be recycled, Attorney General Rob Bonta said. The...

