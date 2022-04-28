Kardashians' Fate In Jury's Hands As Blac Chyna Trial Closes

By Craig Clough (April 28, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Blac Chyna's attorney urged a California jury during closing arguments to use "common sense" and find the Kardashian family defamed Chyna to E! network executives and killed her reality show, while the family's attorney denied they had anything to do with the network's decision not to renew "Rob & Chyna." Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sat in the front row of the courtroom Thursday as Lynne Ciani of the Ciani Law Firm, attorney for Chyna, told the jury the evidence showed an alleged December 2016 assault by Chyna on her then-fiance Rob Kardashian never...

