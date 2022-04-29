Navajo Nation Sues DOI Again Over Judicial System Funds

By Joyce Hanson (April 29, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with yet another breach of contract suit claiming the DOI improperly denied funding requests for the tribe's judicial branch, telling a D.C. federal court the agency approved only $1.5 million of a $17 million request for 2022. The Thursday complaint said the tribe in October submitted to the DOI's Bureau of Indian Affairs a proposed annual funding agreement of $17.06 million for a renewed contract that would cover operations of the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch in 2022. That figure reflected essentially the same amount that the tribe previously sought for...

