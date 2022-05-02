GE Blocks $17M Drawdown In Algerian Power Plant Spat

By Caleb Symons (May 2, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- General Electric has persuaded a New York state court to prohibit its partner in a stalled Algerian power plant project from tapping millions of dollars in bank guarantees while the two companies continue to arbitrate a contract dispute worth more than $50 million. In a ruling filed late April, New York Supreme Court Justice Barry R. Ostrager confirmed a Swiss arbitral panel's interim award, temporarily blocking Societe Algerienne de Production de l'Electricite, or SAPE, from drawing down $17 million in bank guarantees tied to the power plant project. That restriction will remain in effect until an International Chamber of Commerce panel resolves...

