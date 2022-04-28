Mint Mobile Can't Shake Crypto Theft Victim's Breach Claims

By Allison Grande (April 28, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to completely ax a lawsuit brought by a customer who claims hackers used personal information lifted from the mobile carrier to steal $466,000 in cryptocurrency from him, finding that the plaintiff had adequately linked the crypto heist to the cyberattack. Daniel Fraser sued Mint Mobile LLC, a mobile virtual network operator that uses T-Mobile's network infrastructure to provide wireless cellular services to its customers, after the carrier suffered a data breach in June 2021 that exposed the names, email addresses, phone numbers and other personally identifying information of many of its cellphone customers, including Fraser....

