Houghton Mifflin Shareholder Seeks Appraisal In Delaware

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 29, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. shareholder has petitioned Delaware's Court of Chancery for an appraisal of his shares following the education publishing company's $2.8 billion merger this month with affiliates of private equity firm Veritas Capital, telling Law360 that the deal wasn't "properly shopped." Matthew Q. Giffuni of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who personally owns 100 shares of Houghton Mifflin common stock, asserts that the merger didn't meet the threshold set by Delaware's Supreme Court 2017 ruling in Dell Inc., which held that if the sale process for the company was adequate, the deal price was likely fair. "We don't think this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS