NY Sheriffs Blocked From Enforcing Slashed Debt Rate Law

By Hailey Konnath (April 28, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday blocked Empire State sheriffs from enforcing a new state law that retroactively reduces the statutory interest rate on judgments in consumer debt cases from 9% to 2%, ruling that credit unions challenging the measure have "clearly established irreparable harm." U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil granted a preliminary injunction with respect to the sheriffs, saying the U.S. Constitution protects the credit unions' property right in accrued post-judgment interest. The credit unions are likely to succeed in their claim that the retroactive application of the looming state judgment rate reduction law, S.5724A, constitutes a "regulatory...

