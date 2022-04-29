Vroom Investor Says Execs Bungled Inventory Amid COVID

By Gina Kim (April 29, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Vroom shareholder has filed a derivative suit in Delaware federal court alleging the online used car dealer's higher-ups concealed operational problems, including mismanaging inventory amid COVID-19 and outsourcing critical business functions that led to a year of bleak earnings after a successful initial public offering in June 2020. Atobrhan Godlu is accusing Vroom's executives of making materially misleading and false statements about adverse events and trends that were hampering the company's business, despite an impressive $468 million initial public offering in June 2020, according to his 63-page complaint filed on Thursday, Godlu further alleged that the company outsourced several critical aspects of its operations in its pursuit to become...

